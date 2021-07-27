First images of the series with Javier Cámara

‘Come on Juan‘, continuation of’ Vota Juan ‘and’ Vamos Juan ‘, brings us back to the character embodied by Javier Chamber on a new political adventure on HBO. Catch up on: The best series of 2021.

Maybe Juan Carrasco has reached the top, but everything can go to waste in a matter of seconds. ‘Come on Juan‘continues the story of the character played by Javier Chamber after the events that occurred in ‘Vamos Juan’, in a third installment created by Diego San Jose that promises strong emotions. HBO Spain has launched the first images of the new season, and also its official synopsis, although for its release date we will still have to wait a bit.

The official synopsis of this third installment it reads like this:

“Juan Carrasco has reached the highest peak of his career. Thanks to the revolving doors, he has a spectacular office, he has lost 10 kilos and, above all, he has hair. In Juan’s new life there is room for many things, but not for his wife Paula, his daughter Eva and his former press officer, Macarena. Everything falls apart when the only thing that nobody can ever get rid of reappears in his life: Logroño. Some papers that involve Juan in a plot of municipal corruption mark the starting gun to avoid his entry into prison. A frantic flight to erase his past in Logroño … and, along the way, realize that what is missing is his present “

‘Venga Juan’ has the same main cast as its predecessors, led by Javier Chamber like Juan Carrasco, who they accompany Maria Pujalte like Macarena, her inseparable director of communication while she was a minister, Adam Jezierski, your ex-assistant; Joaquin Climent, in the skin of the implacable Vallejo; Christopher Suarez, like the charismatic Recalde; Yaël Belicha as his wife and Esty Quesada (“I’m a pringada”) like his daughter. In addition, in this new season, they join the cast Manolo Solo, Ramon Barea Y Eduardo Blanco, among others.

On the script team, headed by Diego San Jose, creator and showrunner of the series, continue to participate Victor Garcia Leon, Daniel Castro Y Pablo Remon. In addition, they are incorporated into this new installment Diego Soto Y Pilar Palomero (winner of the Goya for Best Film for ‘Las Chicas’), who in addition to participating in the script writing for this season, will also become the director of one of the episodes. The appellant Victor Garcia Leon, the screenwriter Tom Fernandez and the Chamber himself have also directed episodes this season.

‘Venga Juan’ is produced by Guillermo Farré, José Skaf and Miguel Salvat by WarnerMedia, and Diego San José, Alejandro Flórez Y Javier Mendez by 100 Balas (THE MEDIAPRO STUDIO) for HBO Max.

