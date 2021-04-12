First images of the reunion of Friends!

Friends finalized the recordings of their reunion on HBO Max and the first images of the reunion were leaked.

Friends fans are very eager to see the cast reunited. After so many years, the team will reunite in a special that will launch on HBO Max. At the beginning of April, the American medium Deadline reported that the unscripted recordings in between were going to be carried out in the coming days and this last weekend the official social networks announced that the filming had come to an end.

The long-awaited Friends reunion was announced in February 2020 and was going to be one of the first big launches of the HBO Max platform, but production was affected by COVID-19 and they had to postpone the event, something that happened twice. It was originally going to be released in August, but was discontinued once again. This saddened fans of the series and also Jennifer Aniston.

“It will be great. You know what? This has also given us more time to make it even more exciting and fun than it would have been. So I choose to see it as the glass half full that was put off. Look, we’re not going anywhere. You will never get rid of Friends, I’m sorry, “said the actress.

First images!

In the first images that were leaked of the Friends meeting, you can see the poster of the special with the legend of the show “Friends: The Reunion”. Other photos were also leaked showing one of the places that fans are very eager to see again. It is the famous armchair in the Central Perk coffee shop.

The long-awaited Friends reunion will come to HBO Max in 2021, although at the moment they did not disclose an exact date. Not much information is yet known about it, but fans of the sitcom can rest assured that there is less and less time to see Rachel, Ross, Chandler, Monica, Phoebe and Joey together.