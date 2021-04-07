First images of the Powerpuff Girls in their ‘live action’ series

The The Powerpuff Girls live action series just started filming. The TMZ portal has had access to the film set to capture the first images of Chloe Bennet, Dove Cameron and Yana Perrault in the papers of Babe, Bubble and Acorn, respectively. The production has generated a lot of interest, as this is the first time that the franchise has explored an adaptation with real actresses. However, not everyone is happy with the decision.

The aforementioned medium has not only shared an image, but also a video in which Chloe Bennet (Bombón) can be seen recording a flight sequence. What will most attract the attention of the audience will undoubtedly be the attire of the heroines. Unlike the popular animated series, we now see them in dresses. Yes indeed, they have respected the colors so characteristic of the three characters.

The Powerpuff Girls live action series belongs to the US network The CWhowever, Warner Bros. and Berlanti Productions lead production. In the latter we find Heather regnier (‌Sleepy Hollow), Devil cody (Juno) and Erika kennair. Be careful, the first two are also responsible for the script. Greg Berlanti, Sarah Schechter and David Madden, meanwhile, serve as executive producers.

