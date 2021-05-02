Through ANVL we echo the launch of the first images of the new version of ‘The boys of the corn’, the short story of Stephen King previously taken to the cinema in 1984 in a famous (although not very good) film that also included, with a few direct-to-video sequels, the last one released in 2018.

Kurt Wimmer is the writer and director of this new version starring Elena Kampouris, Kate Moyer and Callan Mulvey that was shot last year during the pandemic, being one of the few filming that went ahead despite the circumstances.

Written in 1977 by Stephen King, its plot follows a couple who happen to arrive in a remote Nebraska town where there are no adults, just a group of children and teenagers who form a fanciful religious community that worships a strange deity of the gods. corn fields.

Finally and for those who do not locate him, mention that Wimmer is a screenwriter of ‘Sphere’, ‘The secret of Thomas Crown’, ‘An exemplary citizen’, ‘Salt’ or the remakes of ‘They call him Bodhi’ and ‘Total challenge’ , as well as director and screenwriter of ‘Fro como el acero. Seeking revenge ‘,’ Equilibrium ‘… and’ Ultravioleta ‘, winner of the Seventh for worst film of 2006 in our Cinema Cup.

Click on the images to enlarge