First images of the new Audi A7 L sedan totally naked

These images recently appeared on the net are the first we have of a totally naked example of the new Audi A7 L, the new 3-volume sedan variant of the German model that has been developed specifically to be marketed in China.

The new Audi A7 L has been uncovered with the sighting of a completely naked specimen in the middle of the street. This probably corresponds to a pre-production unit of the model and was being used during a photographic and filming session, probably to create the promotional material for its official presentation.

This will not be a simple extended wheelbase variant of the Audi A7 Sportback, as it is going to release a very different bodywork, equipped with a new 3-volume silhouette, like traditional sedans, instead of the usual fastback profile of the A7 range.

The same optics as the standard A7.

This new body variant has been developed specifically for the Chinese market, where it will be assembled by the joint-venture that the German company maintains with SAIC.

Changes

Despite its new classic sedan silhouette, the new Audi A7 L has no major cosmetic changes. Saving the fact that the model has a greater length and the more than evident third rear volume, this has the same design and features as the conventional Audi A7 that we can find in European dealers. The front is the same and at the rear we even find the same horizontal optics with their attractive LED graphics. This variant will only be available with the 4-cylinder 2.0-liter TFSI gasoline engine, but with different power levels, between 190 and 245 hp, 8-speed S-Tronic automatic transmission and the option of mounting the German brand’s quattro all-wheel drive system.

This series of spy photos that appeared on Instagram show that the model is about to be presented in that market. More than likely it has been unveiled during this month of April, at the Shanghai Auto Show 2021, which will open its doors from April 21 to 28.