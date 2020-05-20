Through Vanity Fair we get the first official images of ‘The Stand’, the new television adaptation of the Stephen King novel that we know in Spain under the title of ‘Apocalypse’.

Benjamin Cavell and Taylor Elmore, who have already worked together on ‘Justified’, are the creators and showrunners of this initially miniseries produced by CBS Television Studios whose first episode has been directed by Josh Boone, also responsible for that ‘The new mutants‘We are supposed to see someday.

In total 10 episodes, one hour long each, to be released soon on CBS All Access and which, by the way, is already announced to have a development and especially an ending different from the original novel devised and written by himself Stephen King, also executive producer alongside Roy Lee, Jimmy Miller, Richard P. Rubinstein and the aforementioned Boone, Cavell and Elmore.

Its main cast consists of James Marsden as Stu Redman, Amber Heard as Nadine Cross, Odessa Young as Frannie Goldsmith, Henry Zaga as Nick Andros, Nat Wolff as Lloyd Henreid, Jovan Adepo as Larry Underwood, Whoopi Goldberg as Mother Abagail, Greg Kinnear as Glen Bateman, Heather Graham as Rita Blakemoor, Brad William Henke as Tom Cullen, Katherine McNamara as Julie Lawry, Daniel Sunjata as Cobb, Owen Teague as Harold Lauder … and Alexander Skarsgrd as Randall Flagg, aka “Dark Man” .

Originally published in 1978, ‘The Stand’ It is the fourth novel written by King, one of the best known worldwide and the best-selling in the United States. In 1990, the novel was reissued under the title of ‘Apocalypse’ after a deep review by King.

The novel tells how an influenza virus, artificially created as a possible bacteriological weapon, spreads throughout the United States and kills millions of people. The survivors have common dreams, in which an old woman and a young man appear. The elderly woman encourages them to travel to Nebraska to fight Randall Flagg, an abominable character who embodies the forces of evil and possesses a nuclear arsenal.

The work already had a first television adaptation in 1994, in a miniseries of four chapters, lasting an hour and a half each, directed by Mick Garris (‘Critters 2’, ‘Sonmbulos’) based on a script written by the American novelist in person.

Click on the images to enlarge

Do you want to know more?