First images of the meeting of ‘Friends’, which advances part of its contents

After a long delay due to the coronavirus, the meeting of ‘Friends’ is already a reality. Jennifer Aniston, Courteney Cox, Lisa Kudrow, David Schwimmer, Matthew Perry and Matt LeBlanc have reunited, for the second time since the series ended in 2004, to film a special show that will premiere on HBO Max on May 27.

People magazine has published exclusively the first images of this meeting that, on the other hand, in Spain we will not see officially at least for now. HBO Spain assured on social networks that ‘Friends: The Reunion’ will not be in its catalog, so we will probably have to wait until the streaming platform becomes HBO Max in the second half of the year.

The same medium has advanced part of the content that can be seen in the meeting, which is not an episode of the series itself: The cast and creators will review the history of ‘Friends’, and will also do a script reading of some parts of the first episode of the fourth season, ‘The One with the Medusa’. They will also reimagine the trivia game they competed in in the 12th episode of the same season, ‘The One with the Embryos’.

“It’s funny, when we get together it seems that time has not passed. We continue where we left off,” said Matt LeBlanc about the experience. Jennifer Aniston agrees, and assures that when they began the recording she thought: “Oh my God, how are we going to get out of this alive without dying of crying?”

As we already advanced a few days ago, This special show will feature special guests like Reese Witherspoon (who played Rachel’s sister), Lady Gaga, David Beckham and Justin Bieber.

How would they be in 2021?

In addition, the six actors have started to imagine where would Rachel, Monica, Phoebe, Ross, Chandler and Joey be right now. The “poshest” of all would have started a clothing line of her own, according to Aniston, and would have become a small franchise. “I always felt that Monica would be doing something competitively with other mothers, trying to do better than them. Be it selling cupcakes or something. Seriously, it would be unbearable. I would be leading the AMPA or something like that,” adds Courteney Cox. Phoebe would be living in Connecticut with Mike and their kids, and running the school’s art program. “And she is the advocate for her children, because they are so different as she was,” thinks Lisa Kudrow.

Chandler would make “a wonderful father” and a “wonderful comedy writer,” according to Matthew Perry. For Matt LeBlanc, Joey would have opened a chain of snack shops, but according to Perry, he would have eaten them all. And David Schwimmer envisions Ross “playing with bones” as a paleontologist, but adds that he would have invested in Joey’s stores and lost all the savings for his children. “Jurassic-themed snack shops. Bronto-burger,” adds LeBlanc.

The “mates” are still in good shape, as those with access to HBO Max will see as of May 27.