First images of the Masters of the Universe: Revelation series

Filmmaker Kevin Smith teased it a few days ago and the first look at the animated series has already arrived “Masters of the Universe: Revelation”The direct continuation of the He-Man animated series from the 80s, which will arrive this summer on Netflix.

Via EW come the first images and details of this animation that brings back Prince Adam / He-Man (who is now voiced in the original version by Chris Wood) and the group with a new design by Powerhouse Animation (Castlevania). Let’s remember that the story will be set directly after the events of the original animated series.

Everything I’ve worked on in about 27 years, this is easily in the top five of my favorite and most satisfying projects, ”says Kevin Smith, a He-Man superfan who runs the series. When I die, they will say, ‘He did Clerks, do you remember?’ Because it’s the most memorable thing I think I’ve ever done. I think this has a chance of being like, ‘He did Clerks and that cartoon that time.’

Prince Adam, son of the ruling family of the kingdom of Eternia, uses the Sword of Power to transform into He-Man and thus be able to defend his kingdom from threats, mainly from Skeletor and his forces. But now, as Smith says, “the shackles have been taken off” to build a richer lore and explore different aspects of these beloved characters.

We get to see them not just clashing swords, but in much deeper conversations than we’ve seen before, ”Smith explains. It’s not just that these two guys [He-Man y Skeletor] They’ve been trying to hit each other for decades. We have to tell stories of abuse. We have to tell stories of isolation, of pain. We use these characters since they exist, and most people consider them toys or action figures, to tell incredibly human stories set in a very inhuman world.

The first episode of Revelation begins “in the rhythm of the old series,” says Smith. Then, towards the middle, “things take a turn that allows all the characters to go through these growth periods.” David mentions a “cataclysmic event that will shake him up.”

Obviously, they do not give clues about that “cataclysmic” but Smith does explain that “only certain people know the secret that Prince Adam is really He-Man. We build our entire history on who was left out of the secret and the damaging effects of it. Is a story about “a hero who has to live under deception to protect those he loves, but it’s about how that deception rots deep down ”.

Divided into two parts, the Five episodes of the first part will premiere on Netflix on July 23.

The first part feels like a big pause in the act. You get to it and you’re like, ‘Oh man! This is just dramatic. The game has changed. ‘

Among the voice cast we have Mark Hamill as Skeletor; actress Lena Headey as Evil-Lyn; Sarah Michelle Gellar as Teela; Alicia Silverstone as Queen Marlena; iconic voice actor Kevin Conroy as Mer-Man; Skeletor's original voice, Alan Oppenheimer, now in the role of Moss Man; Liam Cunningham as Man-At-Arms; Griffin Newman as Orc; Stephen Root as Cringer; Diedrich Bader as King Randor and Trap Jaw; Tiffany Smith as Andra; Henry Rollins as Tri-Klops; Susan Eisenberg as Sorceress; Jason Mewes as Stinkor; Phil LaMarr as He-Ro; Tony Todd as Scare Glow; Create Summer as Priestess and Kevin Michael Richardson as Beast Man.



















Via information | EW