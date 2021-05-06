First images of ‘The House of the Dragon’!

HBO has published the first images of the future prequel to ‘Game of Thrones’ that will debut in 2022, ‘House of the Dragon’. In the pictures we see Emma D’Arcy as Princess Rhaenyra Targaryen, Matt Smith as Prince Daemon Targaryen, Olivia Cooke as Alicent Hightower, Rhys Ifans as Otto Hightower, and Steve Toussaint as Lord Corlys Velaryon, “The Serpent of Sea”.

The 10-episode series, taking place 300 years before the events of the award-winning series, is based on George RR Martin’s ‘Fire and Blood’, published in 2018. It is the full story of the house. Targaryen, a royal race that appears in the ‘A Song of Ice and Fire’ saga. Originally it was thought to publish the work at the end of the main saga, but as the material has grown, the writer has expressed his intention to publish two volumes, the first being ‘Fire and Blood’.

The book recounts various exploits of the Targaryen family, beginning with Aegon I’s conquest of the Seven Kingdoms. From there come the stories about the reigns of their descendants, including Aenys, Maegor, and Jaehaerys. The Targaryens are descendants of one of the noble families of the Freehold of Valyria, who escaped the Curse of Valyria and settled on the island of Dragonstone.

George RR Martin and Ryan Condal (‘Colony’) are the co-creators and writers of this first spin-off of the hit series. For his part, Miguel Sapochnik, in addition to serving as co-showrunner with Condal, has signed on to direct the pilot episode and the occasional additional episode, with Clare Kilner, Geeta V. Patel and Greg Yaitanes directing at least one episode each.

Its main cast is completed by Paddy Considine as King Viserys I, Eve Best as Princess Rhaenys Velaryon, or Sonoya Mizuno as Mysaria.

Emma D’Arcy as Princess Rhaenyra Targaryen: The firstborn of the king, she is of pure Valyrian blood and is a dragon rider. Many would say that Rhaenyra was born with everything … but she was not born a man.

Matt Smith as Prince Daemon Targaryen: King Viserys’ younger brother and heir to the throne. Peerless warrior and dragon rider, Daemon possesses true dragon blood. But it is said that every time a Targaryen is born, the gods flip a coin …

Steve Toussaint as Lord Corlys Velaryon, “The Sea Serpent”: Lord of House Velaryon, a Valyrian bloodline as old as House Targaryen. As “The Sea Serpent”, the most famous nautical adventurer in Westeros’ history, Lord Corlys built his home in a mighty settlement that is even richer than that of the Lannisters and boasts the largest navy in the world.

Olivia Cooke as Alicent Hightower: Otto Hightower’s daughter, Hand of the King, and the most beautiful woman in the Seven Kingdoms. He was raised in the Red Keep, close to the king and his inner circle, mastering both courtly skills and keen political acumen.

Rhys Ifans as Otto Hightower: The Hand of the King, Ser Otto serves with loyalty and fidelity to both his king and his kingdom. From his point of view, the greatest threat to the kingdom is the king’s brother, Daemon, and his position as heir to the throne.