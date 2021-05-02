First images of the filming of the second season

After the success in Movistar + of the first season, ‘Unit’, series created by Dani de la Torre and Alberto Marini and produced by Buendía Estudios, the recording of its second batch has already begun, which will be released in 2022.

Michel Noher on the set of “La Unidad”

Maria Heras – Movistar +

In the new chapters, Inspector Carla Torres, played by Nathalie poza, stay in front of the team. Next to her, Marcos (Michel Noher), her ex-partner, father of her daughter and head of the unit; Inspector MiriamMarian alvarez) and Sergio, Chief of Operations (Luis Zahera); Fariba Sheikhan like agent Najwa; Raúl Fernández de Pablo like Roberto; Carlos Blanco like Ramón; Y Fele Martinez, who plays Sanabria.

Marian Álvarez, Dani de la Torre and Michel Noher.

Maria Heras – Movistar +

“We have doubled the bet, it is no longer useful to arrive earlier, nothing that our characters have experienced before is useless. This is new for everyone, for them and for their families. The terror is within their own home, they can no longer trust anyone, not even the Unit “, explains Dani de la Torre. And Alberto Marini adds: “We have chosen to change the recipe quite a bit in this second season. We have decided to put our protagonists in a totally new, difficult and uncomfortable situation for them. And we have delved deeper into the world of antagonists, exploring the underlying reasons for hatred. Reasons that are much more complex than simple religious fanaticism ”.

Raúl Fernández de Pablo and Marian Álvarez.

Maria Heras – Movistar +





This is the Yesofficial nopsis:

The members of La Unidad face an unprecedented situation when an operation makes them the target of terrorists, while trying to find out if there is a mole in the team led by Carla.

Fariba Sheikhan, during filming with Dani de la Torre.

Maria Heras – Movistar +

