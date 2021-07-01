First images of the discrete auroras of Mars captured by the Emirati probe

The Hope mission that the United Arab Emirates has sent to Mars has obtained global images of this planet in light far ultraviolet, providing photographs and unpublished information on the little-known phenomenon of discreet auroras that shine in its nocturnal atmosphere. With visible light instruments it had not been possible to observe.

The Hope probe has captured in ultraviolet light the discrete auroras that form over magnetized regions of Mars, and not in polar areas as on Earth

Auroras are produced when energetic solar particles collide with the magnetosphere of some planet, activating and making atoms in the air glow. The Earth’s magnetic field directs these particles toward the poles, but Mars lost its magnetic field, although some parts of the Martian crust are still magnetized and it is on them that discrete auroras appear.

According to mission scientists, the new images have “revolutionary” implications for understanding the interactions between solar radiation, the red planet’s magnetic fields, and its planetary atmosphere.

“These global snapshots of the discrete auroras on Mars are unique: it is the first time that such detailed and clear observations have been made at the global level, as well as at wavelengths never observed, supporting the theory that solar storms are not necessary. to boost the auroras of this planet “, highlights Hessa Al Matroushi, Chief Scientist for the Emirates Mission to Mars (EMM).

Three types of Martian auroras

So far, three types of auroras have been observed around Mars. Some are the diffuse, which are observed only during intense solar storms, when interactions with higher-energy particles cause the entire planet’s atmosphere to light up.

However, discreet They are highly localized and observations made so far seem to confirm the theory that they are directly related to the irregular magnetic fields produced by magnetized minerals embedded in the surface of the red planet.

Both auroras are observed on the night side of Mars, but there is a third class, the aurora. proton, which is recorded in the diurnal part of the planet and is driven by the interactions between the solar wind and hydrogen in the exosphere of Mars.

These three types of auroras had previously been identified by ultraviolet instruments aboard the Mars Express and MAVEN missions orbiting Mars, but the clear global photographs of the discrete auroras just facilitated by the Emirati mission have not been achieved until now.

EMUS ultraviolet spectrometer

The photographs have been obtained with the instrument EMUS (Emirates Mars Ultraviolet Spectrometer) of the Hope probe, the most sensitive ultraviolet device ever used in Martian orbit.

With this spectrometer it has been observed that the ghostly glow Discrete auroras traces intricate patterns through regions in which magnetic fields in the crust of Mars act like a funnel, guiding electrons from space into the Martian atmosphere, causing a glow similar to Earth auroras.

Diagram of the formation of auroras detected by the Hope probe. / Emirates Mars Mission

“We have blown up ten years of studying the auroras of Mars with ten minutes of observations”, underlines the deputy scientific director of the EMM and researcher at the University of Colorado in Boulder (USA). Justin deighan, who adds: “The data we are collecting confirms the tremendous potential we now have to explore the Martian auroras and the interactions between their magnetic fields, the atmosphere and solar particles with coverage and sensitivity that we could only dream of before.”

According to Deighan, “these exciting observations go beyond the original science objectives of the mission,” focusing on a comprehensive and daily analysis of the Martian weather system.

Starting in October, the mission data will be published and made available to the international scientific community free of charge. Meanwhile, the Hope probe continues its orbit between 20,000 and 43,000 km from the Martian surface to map the atmospheric dynamics of Mars for two years.

Artistic recreation of an aurora on Mars. / Emirates Mars Mission

