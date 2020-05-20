Cuphead, the indie game of 2017 that quickly became a hit for its careful animation and fascinating level of challenge, will also have an animated series produced by Netflix. The game’s developers are also working on this series, and the first images show us its quality seal in the adaptation.

The Cuphead Show! He will follow the adventures of the reckless Cuphead accompanied by his brother Mugman. And how could it be otherwise, the first images give us a glimpse of the brothers:

Here’s the official Netflix synopsis for The Cuphead Show !:

The character-based comedy follows the unique misadventures of the impulsive Cuphead and his cautious but insecure brother Mugman. In their many misadventures in their surreal Inkwell Islands home, they have always taken care of each other’s backs. ”

Although StudioMDHR, the studio behind the video game, is also involved in this animated adaptation, the Cuphead series is primarily run by Netflix animators. What is better, in the words of Chad Moldenhauer, one of the creators of the game, since for his small team it would be an almost impossible task:

“We are not going to encourage this ourselves because we would never end. The current goal is to stay as far away from computer animation as possible. The idea will be that all the boxes are drawn by hand, but probably not on paper. It’s going to be drawn by hand, but digitally. ”

The Cuphead Show! It does not have a release date yet, but it will arrive on Netflix as soon as it is ready. Directed by Dave Wasson and Cosmo Sergurson, the series will feature a total of 11 episodes of approximately 10 minutes each.

This 2020 will also bring the expansion Cuphead: The Delicious Last Course for all platforms that will give us extra content from the 2017 game.

