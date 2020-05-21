These days humanity is tormented by a pandemic that we have not been able to stop talking about for a week. They have been hard days for everyone, if not only for those who have been completely changed by the Covid-19. It may not be the best time for this, but CBS has just released the first images of its new series The Stand, based on the novel of the same name by Stephen King which recounts the worst possible scenario when a deadly virus attacks Earth and kills 99 percent of humanity.

Vanity Fair magazine shared the first approach we have to The Stand, after ironically the Covid-19 pandemic interrupted the development of the series. The original story begins with a world devastated by a virus called Captain Trips, which was man-made and accidentally released from a laboratory. But the virus is not the sole enemy of the survivors. The series will focus on a group of survivors who are divided between good and evil. While some are seduced by an entity that sows fear and is known as Flagg (Alexander Skarsgård), others will be guided by Mother Abigail (Whoopi Goldberg).

King himself is not sure that people will want to see The Stand:

“When you hear reports that 100,000 or 240,000 people are going to die, you have to take note and it’s going to be bad. It’s bad right now, “said King. “The economy stopped completely. In many ways, I mean, you look at the photos from Times Square or London, and you say:: It really is like The Stand “.

Here are the images from The Stand:

The Stand cast includes James Marsde as Stu Redman, Amber Heard as Nadine Cross, and Daniel Sunjata as Cobb, among others. The series does not yet have a release date but is expected to be released this year through CBS All Access.

