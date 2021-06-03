First images of Shazam’s new suit on the set of Shazam 2

We advanced it a few hours ago on Twitter and the first images of the shoot have finally arrived “Shazam! Fury of the Gods “, the second solo film dedicated to the DC character. The film has been in the filming phase for several days, but this is the first material to arrive as it was the first day that they were filmed outdoors. In fact, this footage comes from this very morning in Atlanta, in Union City, Ga.

These images allow us to see the leading actor Zachary Levi based on the new suit that they would have already advanced for this film. A suit that looks a few different in what come I feel the chest beam, the belt or the armbands. Obviously this material is in need of post-production.

Among the additional information that comes from this shoot it is said that they have filmed a scene with the young actress Rachel Zegler on a rooftop and wearing golden armor.

