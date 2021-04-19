Through EW we get the first images of ‘Shang-Chi and the legend of the Ten Rings‘, Marvel Studios film to release today and for now “only in theaters” on September 3, both in the United States and in Spain.

Destin Daniel Cretton (‘The Lives of Grace’, ‘A Question of Justice’) directs this new installment of Phase 4 of the MCU written by Dave Callaham (‘Wonder Woman 1984’, ‘Mortal Kombat’) in which we will see Simu Liu playing the protagonist superhero.

Awkwafina, Michelle Yeoh, Florian Munteanu and Tony Chiu-Wai Leung complete the main cast of this film whose plot for the moment has not transpired that it will come to us after the premieres of ‘Loki’ (in June) and ‘Black Widow’ (in June). July).

Here are his first images, as well as his first poster. Do you want to know more?

Click on the images to enlarge