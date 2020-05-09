The MCU continues to expand and as this happens the first images from the Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings recording set have been leaked, which would be a huge revelation if the assumptions generated after watching the following video are true. Shang-Chi will introduce the MCU to a mystical story revealing the origins of a new hero and a criminal syndicate known as The Ten Rings and their leader, the Mandarin. But it seems thatAnd it will not only reveal that, but also what happened as the world collapsed behind Thanos’ cap in Avengers: Infinity War.

The scene from Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings that has just been leaked on social networks, shows Shang-Chi (Simu Liu) and the character of Awkwafina arriving on board a taxi to an alley in some desolate Asian city . The shot is fleeting and it seems that it did not reveal anything, but paying a little attention you will be able to observe that both actors cross a wall with the year 2020 indicated in graffiti. It may be a coincidence, but most likely it is the date the film will be located. If you don’t remember, Thanos was half the humans in Infinity War in 2018. The world remained in darkness for five years and not until 2023, when Scott Lang escaped from the Quantum Realm and along with the rest of the Avengers. , managed to return the rest of humanity from the ashes.

As for the synopsis of the movie, expected to host massive Mortal Kombat-style martial arts tournament, in which Shang-Chi could face Florian “Big Nasty” Munteanu.

Perhaps Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings reveals what happened during all those years. Here is the video:

The launch of Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings It was delayed until May 2021.