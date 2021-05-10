First images of Sebastian Stan as Tommy Lee!

Share

After starring in The Falcon and the Winter Soldier, Sebastian Stan prepares for a new challenge: playing Tommy Lee on the Hulu series.

Sebastian Stan, the star of The Falcon and the Winter Soldier has put aside wrestling and the vibranium arm to become a controversial rockstar for a time. Recently, the first images of the actor as Tommy Lee in the new miniseries prepared by Hulu came to light.

The Hulu platform will produce Pam & Tommy, a biographical series focused on the romance between actress Pamela Anderson and the founder of Mötley Crüe during the 1990s, which became controversial after a private video between the two celebrities came to light. . This series is being awaited by Sebastian Stan fans as he will face a new challenge and there is a lot of expectation about that.

Maybe you are interested in:

Sebastian Stan explains why he’s naked in his new movie

First pictures of Tommy Lee

To promote this ambitious project, the first photos of the cast were published: actor Sebastian Stan as Tommy Lee and Lily James as Pamela Anderson. To the surprise of many, the resemblance is too much; for example in one image is the shirtless Marvel star with tattoos on his arms like a musician leaning on a car.

In another image, Lily James appears as Pamela Anderson with blonde hair and a black blouse with a neckline, while in the next photograph they recreate a moment of the couple, where the protagonist of Baywatch bites the rocker on the chest where she has a piercing. Also, actor Seth Rogen is seen as Rand, who allegedly stole the controversial video.

This new series headed by Sebastian Stan will be directed by Craig Gillespie, while James Franco and Dave Franco will serve as executive producers. At the moment, the possible release date is unknown.

Share