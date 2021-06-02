First images of season 6

‘Outlander‘: Sam heughan Y Graham McTavish release their own podcast. ‘Outlander‘Renewed for a seventh season on Starz. Season 6 of’Outlander‘has a release date in early 2022.

It’s been seven years since it started ‘Outlander‘and we learned about Claire Randall’s misadventures (Caitriona Balfe), a combat nurse who, for some reason, is dragged from the turbulent 1940s to Scotland in 1743, where two men will be willing to fight for her love.

With Jamie Fraser (Sam heughan), Murtagh Fraser (Duncan lacroix), Brianna Randall Fraser (Sophie skelton) or Roger Wakefield (Richard Rankin) turned into fundamental characters in the collective imagination of their fans, the success of Starz is heading towards its sixth season, the one that had to face a complex shoot during a time of confinement.

With only eight episodes, including the long chapter of an hour and a half with which it will open the batch of chapters, the showrunner Matthew B. Roberts believes that the acolytes of the title need not worry.

“We are excited to enter the editing room to work and bring fans one step closer to reuniting with family at Fraser’s Ridge,” Roberts said in a statement. “Filming in 2021 has presented an unprecedented series of challenges that have led us to the decision to shorten the season in order to offer fans the most vibrant and dynamic season as soon as possible. We will shoot an expanded season 7 with 16 episodes next year when life returns to normal. “

Still without a precise premiere date, it is expected that the sixth season of ‘Outlander‘see the light in early 2022.

