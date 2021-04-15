First images of season 2 on Netflix

‘I never‘returns with a second season, and these are the first official images published by Netflix. ‘Never have I’: Our review of the first season of the Netflix series.

If you stayed with more desire to ‘I never‘on Netflix, don’t worry: the season two premiere is right around the corner, and we have the first pictures to prove it. The series introduced us to Devi Vishwakumar (played by Maitreyi Ramakrishnan), a teenager who faces the typical problems of her age (especially sexual awakening) while dealing with the occasional family trauma.

In this second season, as reported by the streaming platform, the protagonist “She continues to deal with the daily pressures of high school and dramas at home, while navigating new romantic relationships”. Of course, they refer to her relationship with Ben Gross (Jaren lewison), although, as the pictures show, the handsome Paxton Hall-Yoshida (Darren barnet) has not yet given up. Are we facing a love triangle for the new season?

For now, what we do know is that they will return Ramona Young, Lee Rodriguez and Poorna Jagannathan like Eleanor Wong, Fabiola Torres and Devi’s mother, Nalini Vishwakumar, as well as new signings: Megan suri plays a new girl at the school, Aneesa (who will become the protagonist’s “rival”) and the rapper Common will play Dr. Chris Jackson (who could start a relationship with Nalini). Created by Mindy kaling Y Lang fisher (‘The Mindy Project’), ‘I’ve never’ has become one of Netflix’s most recent revelations, and promises to remain as charming as ever in its second season, which It will be released next July 2021.

Netflix

Netflix

Netflix

Netflix

Netflix

Netflix

