Through EW we receive the first six images of the expected second season of ‘Homecoming’, the television adaptation of Gimlet Media’s hit self-titled podcast written by its own creators, Eli Horowitz and Micah Bloomberg.

Kyle Patrick Alvarez replaces Sam Esmail (‘Mr. Robot’) as the director of all the episodes of this new season in which Janelle Mone (‘Hidden Figures’, ‘Moonlight’) also replaces Julia Roberts as the main protagonist.

Although they will not repeat as a director or as the protagonist, both Esmail and Roberts will continue to be linked to this series from Amazon Studios and Universal Cable Productions (UCP) as executive producers through their respective companies, Esmail Corp. and Red Om Films. The aforementioned Horowitz, Bloomberg and Alvarez will also serve as executive producers alongside Chad Hamilton of Anonymous Content and Chris Giliberti, Alex Blumberg and Matt Lieber of Gimlet Media.

As we can see in their first images, those who do return for this second season are Stephan James, as the soldier Walter Cruz, and Hong Chau, as the enigmatic Audrey Temple. For their part and as we can also see below, Chris Cooper and Joan Cusack are two of the novelties of a cast that Bobby Cannavale (as the supervisor of the “Homecoming project”, Colin Belfast) are also expected to join again. Shea Whigham (as Defense Department bureaucrat Thomas Carrasco).

Unlike its first season, which was a fairly direct adaptation of the eponymous podcast, this second season will completely distance itself from the original play and begin with Mone as a tenacious woman who appears floating in a canoe, with no recollection of how she got there. nor whose is she. Do you want to know more?

Lastly, it should be mentioned that among the previous works of Kyle Patrick Alvarez we found the direction of three films of independent cut, ‘Easier with Practice’, ‘C.O.G.’ and ‘Experiment at Stanford Prison’, as well as the direction of a handful of episodes of ‘For Thirteen Reasons’, ‘Counterpart’ and ‘Stories of San Francisco’.

Click on the images to enlarge