First images of Rachel Zegler on the set of Shazam! two

A few days ago we received the first images of the filming of the second Shazam movie, titled “Shazam! Fury of the Gods “. A principal photography that officially started a few weeks ago but that until recently had not recorded outdoor scenes, and therefore no images of the shoot had been leaked.

That material left us the first images of Zachary Levi with the new costume of the DC Comics hero. At the same time, a description of a couple of scenes that actress Rachel Zegler had recorded came in. One of those scenes was especially striking. Now we can see it in part for ourselves.

What that description said was that it had been possible see Zegler clad in some kind of golden armor. That is what we see in this short video. Also, although it does not seem that this is from a moment in which the actors are filming, it does not seem that the actors are fighting, it would almost seem more that they are together, fighting on the same side.

At the moment, his role in the film has not been revealed. The theory that rings strong is that she may be Atlas’ younger sister, her sisters being the villains of the film. These are interpreted by Helen Mirren and Lucy Liu, respectively they are Hespera and Kalypso. This second Shazam! has a theatrical release set for the June 2, 2023.