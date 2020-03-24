First images of ‘Peninsula’, the sequel to ‘Train to Busan’

In a recent interview with Screen Daily, director Yeon Sang-Ho spoke about the highly anticipated sequel to the 2016 movie, ‘Train to Busan.’ Titled ‘Peninsula‘, will be a movie still on a larger scale than the original South Korean zombie thriller. In addition, the first images of the film are available below.

“The Peninsula scale can’t be compared to Train to Busan, it makes it look like an independent movie,” Yeon said. “Train to Busan was a high-concept film shot in tight spaces, while the Peninsula has a much wider range of motion.”

Written by Park Joo-Suk, ‘Peninsula’ takes place four years after the end of the first movie. The Korean peninsula is devastated and Jung-Seok, a former soldier who has managed to escape abroad, is on a mission to return and unexpectedly meets several survivors.

The sequel stars Kang Dong-Won (‘My Brilliant Life’) as Jung-Seok, Lee Jung-Hyun (‘The Battleship Island’) as Min-Jung, Lee Re (‘Witch’s Court’) as Joon, Kwon Hae -Hyo (‘The Crowned Clown’) as Kim Noh, Kim Min-Jae (‘Urban Cops’), Go Kyo-Hwan, Kim Do-Yoon, and Lee Ye-Won.

The film will arrive this summer in its country of origin, pending the date for its international release.