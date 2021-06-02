First images of ‘Parallel Mothers’, the new film by Pedro Almdovar

After ten weeks of filming, the filming of ‘Parallel mothers‘, the new film written and directed by Pedro Almodvar. A film with which the La Mancha filmmaker “returns to the female universe, motherhood and family”, according to his own words.

“I speak of the importance of ancestors and descendants. The inevitable presence of memory. There are many mothers in my filmography, those who are part of this story are very different. As a narrator, at this moment imperfect mothers inspire me more. “, concludes Almodvar.

Penlope Cruz, Aitana Snchez Gijn and the young Milena Smit (‘No matars’) play the three mothers around whom the plot of this film revolves whose main cast is completed with the names of Israel Elejalde, Julieta Serrano and Rossy de Palm.

Produced by El Deseo and with the participation of RTVE and Netflix, its distribution in cinemas throughout Spain and the United States will again be carried out by Sony Pictures. Below the first two images of ‘Parallel mothers‘, as well as a video of the shoot.

