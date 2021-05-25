First images of Naomi in a trailer for the CW series

After hearing the good news that the series “Naomi” went ahead and received the green light for its first season, now the ones that are the first moving images of this new series of the DC Universe, which may arrive this year on The CW chain, although there is still no official date.

This material arrives concealed in an advance of series that the CW chain has shared social networks. Among the large number of images that there are, we can see, if we look closely and keep an eye out, some quick shots of the series that Ava DuVernay is making. What’s more, the series’ Twitter account has shared this spot.

Actually the material we see is little revealing. They are even plans similar to those that DuVernay shared yesterday when it became official that there was a green light for the first season. Looking carefully throughout the minute and a half video we can find some shots of Kaci Walfal characterized for the character. This is accompanied by a new image that we have heading the news.

They’ve got a higher power. All your favorite shows, coming soon to The CW! Music: Higher Power by @coldplay pic.twitter.com/Tnzi5rdwQ4 – Naomi (@TheCWNaomi) May 25, 2021

The origin story of a new hero. NAOMI is now officially a series at @TheCW! Many hands / hearts went into bringing this saga to the screen. Thanks to my creative ace Jill Blankenship, the teams at @ARRAYNow + @warnerbrostv, and the extraordinary @kaciwalfall, our Naomi. You shine! pic.twitter.com/gUfh8S5u5k – Ava DuVernay (@ava) May 24, 2021

According to the series’ official description, “Naomi” follows a teenage girl’s journey from her small northwestern town to the heights of the Multiverse. When a supernatural event shakes her hometown to the core, Naomi sets out to discover her origins, and what she discovers will call into question everything we believe about our heroes.

Written and executive produced by Ava DuVernay and “Arrow” writer and co-executive producer Jill Blankenship, Naomi stars Kaci Walfall in the title role alongside Alexander Wraith, Cranston Johnson, Camila Moreno, Mary-Charles Jones, Barry Watson, Mouzam Makkar, Daniel Puig, Will Meyers, and Aidan Gemme. The series is based on the acclaimed comic book series by Brian Michael Bendis, David F. Walker and Jamal Campbell, which is also set to return with a second volume in the not too distant future.