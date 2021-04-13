First images of ‘Lisey’s story’, an adaptation of the Stephen King novel directed by Pablo Larran

Apple today unveiled the first official images of ‘Lisey’s story’, the highly anticipated miniseries based on the bestselling novel by Stephen King that the American author himself has developed and written for television.

On Friday, June 4, its first two episodes will be released on Apple TV +, and from there a new episode will be available every Friday until a total of eight are completed.

‘Lisey’s story’ is a deeply personal and immersive thriller that follows in the footsteps of Lisey Landon (Julianne Moore) two years after the death of her husband, the famous novelist Scott Landon (Clive Owen). A series of disturbing events causes Lisey to begin to recall episodes of her marriage to Scott that she had deliberately suppressed from her mind.

Joan Allen, Jennifer Jason Leigh, Dane DeHaan, Ron Cephas Jones and Sung Kang complete the main cast of this series directed entirely by Chilean Pablo Larran (‘Jackie’, ‘Ema’) which features Darius Khondji (‘Z, the city Lost ‘,’ Too Old to Die Young ‘) to be the director of photography for the series.

‘Lisey’s story’ It is produced by Bad Robot Productions and Warner Bros. Television. In unusual practice, each episode of the series has been written by Stephen King himself. King, Moore and Larran are also executive producers along with JJ Abrams, Ben Stephenson and Juan de Dios Larran.

