Coinciding with the start of production, Hulu has released the first images of Lily James and Sebastian Stan as Pamela Anderson and Tommy Lee from ‘Pam & Tommy’, miniseries directed by Craig Gillespie (‘I, Tonya’, ‘Cruella’ that will delve into the tumultuous relationship between the star of ‘Baywatch’ and the drummer of Mtley Cre, including, of course, everything related to the famous VHS of your honeymoon.

Rob Siegel (‘The Wrestler’, ‘The Founder’) has been commissioned to develop and write this black comedy backed by Point Gray Pictures, Limelight Pictures and Annapurna Pictures to feature DV DeVincentis as co-writer and showrunner.

Seth Rogen, Evan Goldberg, James Weaver, Alex McAtee, Megan Ellison, Sue Naegle, Ali Krug, Chip Vucelich, Sarah Gubbins, Dave Franco and Dylan Sellers will serve as executive producers, with Rogen also reserving a small role in front of the cameras: of the person in charge of stealing and filtering the aforementioned and famous VHS.

Taylor Schilling, Nick Offerman, Pepi Sonuga, Andrew Dice Clay, Spenser Granese and Mozhan Marn complete the main cast of this production, which will consist of a total of eight episodes that will be distributed in Spain by Disney + through Star.

