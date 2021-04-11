First images of Jude Law as Captain Hook in Peter Pan’s live-action revealed

Disney’s live actions still have great strength for the future. The Mouse Company is completely willing to live off the nostalgia of its fans, adapting its animated classics with flesh-and-blood actors. The filming of the following project was recently confirmed, Peter Pan and Wendy, and although we know that the original film has as its title the name of the boy who never grows up, the name of the live action will vindicate the character of the girl in the midst of the feminist struggle that has increased in recent years. After a long wait we finally have the first images of the set with Jude Law as Captain Hook.

In Peter Pan – 27%, the 1953 film released by Disney, Peter Pan is a boy who lives in Neverland, however, the tales that Wendy tells to his brothers before going to sleep make him travel to London all the time in the company of his fairy Tinkerbell. One night while Peter makes a real scandal to recover his lost shadow, Wendy wakes up and he convinces her to visit his distant land; she and her siblings accept and come back amazed until Neverland. There they meet the unique Lost Boys, live amazing adventures and face the dangers imposed by Captain Hook, an evil pirate obsessed with ending Peter Pan.

Months ago it was confirmed that Jude Law would take the place of Captain Hook in the live-action of Peter Pan and we already have the first look at his appearance, it is a quite formal and different approach to the character of 1953. The outfit has the classic red color of the animation but now we see straight and brown hair; The actor walks through the set with his right hand behind him (probably hiding the hook), while with his left hand he holds what appears to be a mask, probably to follow health protocols in the event of the possible presence of the coronavirus. Here the material filtered through networks:

First look at Jude Law as Captain Hook in Disney’s #PeterPanAndWendy pic.twitter.com/lw5VC3tCCW – Film Updates (@TheFilmUpdates) April 8, 2021

Of course, this is not the first time that a live action has been produced in the story of the child who does not grow up. In 2003 Peter Pan – 75% was released, a film starring Jeremy Sumpter and Rachel Hurd-Wood that received good comments from critics and the general public. For 2015 came Peter Pan – 77%, a prequel to the original story that recounts the origins of the hero. It is worth mentioning Hook, The Return of Captain Hook – 30%, a 1991 film in which Robin Williams plays a lawyer who has forgotten his true identity as Peter Pan; When the evil pirate kidnaps his children, he will have to return to Neverland and remember his past.

In addition to Jude Law In the role of Captain Hook, the cast includes Alexander molony like Peter Pan already Ever anderson like Wendy. The film does not have a tight release date but we know it will hit audiences sometime in 2022. It is worth wondering if the mouse company will send it to theaters in all theaters around the world or prefer a release on Disney Plus, such and as it has done with its recent successes. Disney no longer seems very convinced that it wants to share the success of its films with the cinema chains.

Disney’s next live-action is not Peter Pan, but Cruella with Emma Stone. Directed by Craig Gillespie, the film will premiere on May 28 on Disney Plus, surely to become an incredible success with users. The service reached 100 million subscribers worldwide in early March, something the company only projected four years from now; There is no doubt that things have turned out much better than they expected and in the future they will only enjoy triumphs time and time again. The studio remains firm in its tendency to develop all the possible live-actions of its classic characters, one of the following, in addition to Peter Pan and Wendy, it is The little Mermaid.

