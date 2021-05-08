First images of Jordan Fisher as Impulse on the set of The Flash

At last we have the first look at the outfit that Bart Allen will wear in the version of the superhero Impulse in the series “The Flash”. It was announced some time ago that Jordan Fisher was joining the cast of the series to play the hero, and since then there has been a desire to see what the outfit would look like. We already have it thanks to some images from the filming set.

Fisher’s debut will occur during the expected Episode 150 of the series, which corresponds to the chapter 17 of the seventh season. Judging from the photo of the set, it seems that the series will bet on the Impulse uniform, which conforms to the comics, and which has a very similar appearance to the comics.

The images from the set also confirm what we knew, the Return of Jessica Parker Kennedy as Nora West-Allen / XS for this episode 150. However, the actress has confirmed this return by an Instagram story. It is a short video in which he is walking, and points to his legs, with the suit on, and at the end points to the door of his dressing room, where the name of his character is.

As we see in the images, we have the union of Barry Allen, Nora West-Allen and Bart Allen for what aims to be a confrontation against him Godspeed villain.

Nora West-Allen / XS was first introduced during the Crisis on Earth-X crossover event, in which she was just a mysterious young woman who shared a few words with Barry Allen at their wedding rehearsal dinner. She later reappeared several times before revealing herself as the daughter of Barry and Iris West-Allen from the future. Revealing that she had traveled back in time to prevent Barry’s disappearance in Crisis on Infinite Earths, Nora was eventually erased from reality after helping defeat Cicada.

As for Bart Allen in the comics, he was created by Mark Waid and Mike Wieringo. He made his first cartoon appearance in The Flash # 91 in 1994 before his full debut in issue # 92. Born in the 30th century to Meloni Thawne and Don Allen, Bart Allen is part of a complex family tree of superheroes and supervillains. The character often appears as a member of the Young Justice and Teen Titans teams. For most of his career as a superhero, Bart was the sidekick in Wally West’s version of The Flash. However, following West’s apparent death in the 2006 Infinite Crisis crossover event, Bart goes on to play the role of The Flash himself. Meanwhile, for the TV series, they will have Bart be portrayed as Barry’s son, and will be seen alongside Nora West-Allen (Jessica Parker Kennedy).

First Look at Bart Allen / Impulse on #TheFlash! Official Look hopefully released soon as well. ⚡️⚡️⚡️ Check out more from source here: https://t.co/9VEDjQf1ib pic.twitter.com/BXw9hLFN47 – ⚡️ Pagey ⚡️ (@Pagmyst) May 7, 2021