First images of ‘Inspector Sun and the curse of the black widow’

The Thinklab Media and TriPictures release the first two images of ‘Inspector Sun and the curse of the black widow’, a film directed by Julio Soto Gurpide (‘Deep’, ‘Palestina’) that explores the genre of children’s thriller inviting the public to solve a mysterious crime in the 1930s, aboard a luxury plane in which humans and insects coexist .

Ruined millionaires, black widows, hired killers and smugglers are some of the characters that come together in this original film noir where insects of various species, with spiders in command, have created their own particular universe.

We are in the Shanghai of 1934. In a world of insects parallel to that of humans, the veteran Inspector Sun, a lone spider, leads his last mission against his archenemy Red Lobster, before embarking on a well-deserved retreat. His vacation aboard a Pan Am clipper plane between Shanghai and San Francisco ends abruptly when millionaire Dr. Spindelthorp is found murdered. What begins as a routine case for Sun, ultimately deciding the fate of humanity.

The script is written by Rocco Pucillo, who received the prestigious Samuel Goldwyn Award in its 58th edition in Los Angeles. The film has aroused the interest of international buyers with whom the production company is currently closing distribution agreements. Comic star Ronny Chieng (‘Crazy Rich Asians’, ‘Godzilla vs Kong’) plays the title role in the international version.

With a history of more than 10 years old, the animation studio The Thinklab transferred its activity from Madrid to the production center of Navarra in 2020 to make this feature film, with the financial support of the Government of Navarra through its SODENA public company.

‘Inspector Sun and the curse of the black widow’ is a co-production of The Thinklab Media and Gordon Box in association with 3Doubles Producciones that has the participation of RTVE, the support of the ICAA-Ministry of Culture, the financing of the ICO and Sodena, and the support of Epic Games through their Supports Epic MegaGrants. International sales will be handled by Kapers Animation.

‘Inspector Sun and the curse of the black widow’ It will be one of the great bets of animation in Spain in 2022, and will reach theaters in our country thanks to TriPictures.

Click on the images to enlarge