First images of Ingenuity’s flight on Mars

NASA has made history this Monday. After several delays due to problems with the software of Ingenuity, the Perseverance helicopter; has finally made its first flight in the sky of Mars. These are the first images that the US space agency has received a few hours after Ingenuity performed this feat.

It has barely been about 30 seconds that Ingenuity has remained in the air, but that’s how the NASA helicopter was configured. This first flight, which is the first with motorcycles outside the Earth, has been a success and marks the beginning of a test of 30 Earth days (31 Martian Suns).

NASA has first analyzed the data sent by Ingenuity through Perseverance, the rover already warned: The flight was complete! Then the first image has arrived. A photograph taken by the helicopter itself showing its own shadow as it rises in flight. By last, Perseverance has sent a series of images, which almost look like a video, in which Ingenuity is seen rising, stay in the air and, finally, land on the ground of Mars.

Images of Ingenuity on Mars

These images are the ones sent by Perseverance in which you can see not only the joy of the mission engineers but also Ingenuity flying over the Martian surface:

NASA scientists and engineers had several difficulties to contend with to make Ingenuity’s flight on Mars go well.

Ingenuity’s flight on Mars has been all a feat for many reasons. First of all, gravity is not the same on Earth as it is on Mars, so NASA engineers have had to work very hard always thinking about that difference. The nights are not the same on Mars as they are on our planet, they are much colder there and the helicopter had to survive until it completed its five flights. Also, the software problem had arisen, so there have been several delays. Luckily, NASA scientists and engineers they have managed to solve all these problems and they have made history this Monday, April 19.

In a few hours, at 8:00 p.m. Spanish peninsular time and 1:00 p.m. in Mexico City, NASA will offer a press conference with more information about the Mars 2020 mission. Although above all it will talk about the first flight of Ingenuity and the images taken by the helicopter and Perseverance.

While it is time to have all the information about Ingenuity and Perseverance on this great day, in the following video you can return to relive the tension of waiting and joy of the positive data received by NASA:

