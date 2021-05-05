First images of House of the Dragon, spin-off of Game of Thrones

The story is set 300 years before the events of Game of Thrones and tells the story of House Targaryen, that is, of the ancestors of Daenerys, the mother of dragons.

Paddy Considine is Viserys Targaryen, the protagonist of the story. (JC Olivera / Getty Images / © GettyImages 1198548358)

It has been said that the plot will center on Viserys Targaryen (Paddy considine), who has been chosen by the lords of Westeros to occupy the throne of his grandfather Jaehaerys Targaryen. The problem is that Viserys is very kind, he has no tricks, which might not help him when it comes to becoming king …

Thanks to the photos that HBO just released, we met new characters. For example, Princess Rhaenyra Targaryen (Emma D’Arcy), who is the king’s firstborn. Although, many say that he was born with everything … he was not born a man.

Princes Rhaenyra and DaemonTargaryen want to sit on the throne … (Courtesy HBO Max.)

There is also Prince Daemon Targaryen (Matt smith), who is Viserys’ younger brother and alleged heir to the throne. Although it possesses the true blood of the dragon it is said that every time a Targaryen is born, the gods toss a coin …