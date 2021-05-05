First images of ‘House of the Dragon’, prequel to ‘Game of Thrones’

HBO has released the first images of The House of the Dragon (House of the Dragon), the first prequel to Game of Thrones. Obviously, it is one of the most important series of the production company, because in addition to marking the future of the popular franchise on television, it is destined to attract millions of subscribers to HBO Max. Despite the controversial ending to the main series, fans are looking forward to it. Let’s not forget that its premiere is scheduled for 2022.

In total, HBO shared three images with a look at some of its protagonists from The House of the Dragon. It highlights the appearance of the actors Emma D’Arcy, Matt Smith, Olivia Cooke, Rhys Ifans and Steve Toussaint. At the moment, yes, the material does not advance any narrative details. However, we have long known that the series will be set 300 years before the events of Game of Thrones. In addition, the story will be centered on House Targaryen.

It is worth mentioning that production only began at the end of April, so it is still in filming at the moment. Even with the pandemic in the middle, it does not seem that the filming has obstacles to be completed on time. HBO preferred to wait for the global health landscape to improve before starting the recordings. However, for the moment They haven’t revealed a specific release date.. Rumors mention that they will take advantage of the usual months of Game of Thrones, that is, between April and June.

The cast of The House of the Dragon is made up of Emma D’Arcy (Rhaenyra Targaryen), Paddy considine (Viserys Targaryen), Matt smith (Daemon Targaryen), Rhys Ifans (Otto Hightower), Olivia cooke (Alicent Hightowe), Steve Toussaint (Lord Corlys Velaryon, “The Sea Snake”), Eve Best (Rhaenys Velaryon) and Sonoya Mizuno (Mysaria). The idea of ​​the company is to develop several seasons, so in the future more actors will join. By the way, the first season will have 10 episodes.

On the other hand, it is important to note that George RR Martin, writer of A Song of Ice and Fire, is involved in the project as a screenwriter. In fact, The new series is based on his novel Fire and Blood.and. The other people in charge of La casa del Dragón are Ryan Condal and Miguel Sapochnik. In the executive production, in addition to meeting Martin, Condal and Sapochnik again, Sara Lee Hess, Vince Gerardis and Ron Schmidt also participate.

