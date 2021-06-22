First images of Helen Mirren as Hespera in ‘Shazam! Fury of the Gods’!

In full production of ‘Shazam! Fury of the Gods‘, some images of the set have been published where we can see the Oscar-winning actress Helen Mirren characterized as the villain Hespera. It will be the first superhero movie for the actress, who we will also see soon in ‘Fast & Furious 9’.

After defeating Sivana and the Seven Deadly Sins at the end of the first installment, the Shazam family will face much more dangerous threats with the arrival of Atlas’s daughters, Hespera and Kalypso, who will be played by Oscar winner Helen Mirren and Lucy Liu. Alongside them the star of ‘West Side Story’, Rachel Zegler, in a key role yet to be determined.

Most of the main cast from the original film will also return for this sequel, including Zachary Levi, Asher Angel, Jack Dylan Grazer, Adam Brody, Faith Herman, Meagan Good, Grace Fulton, Michelle Borth., Ian Chen, Ross Butler, Jovan Armand , DJ Cotrona, Marta Milans and Cooper Andrews.

As previously reported, both David F. Sandberg and screenwriter Henry Gayden and producer Peter Safran return for this second installment of the DC comic adaptation “Shazam!”, A film that grossed $ 365 million at the worldwide box office. If all goes well, the sequel will hit theaters in the United States on June 2, 2023.

Love this💜 Helen Mirren on the set of 2023’s #Shazam #FuryOfTheGods fully suited up in a stunning armored costume to play the villainous Hespera. A radical shift seeing a female superhero played by an actress who is 75, more of the same! (costumes designed by Louise Mingenbach) pic.twitter.com/5LSLedO8JI – ▪︎BEHIND THE WOMAN▪︎ (@ behindthewoman1) June 22, 2021

Here is your first look at Helen Mirren as Hespera in the upcoming # Shazam2. Check out the new set photos! https://t.co/wNfzRwkVWo – JustJared.com (@JustJared) June 21, 2021