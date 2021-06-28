First images of Halle Bailey as Ariel in live-action

‘The little Mermaid’: The first images of Halle Bailey as Ariel in the live-action remake of the Disney classic are filteredThe cast of the long-awaited film, which is filming these days in Sardinia, Jonah Hauer-King, Melissa McCarthy, Javier Bardem, David Diggs, Jacob Tremblay and Awkwafina

The long-awaited live-action remake of the Disney classic ‘The little Mermaid’ It is already in full swing in Sardinia, Italy, and the first photos of its protagonist, the singer and actress have just been leaked Halle Bailey. As we can see in the images published by JustJaredJr., The team filmed the sequence in which Ariel makes a suit with ropes and a candle and then hides in a car.

These first photos confirm something we already knew: the new version will be quite faithful to the original story, although it has some changes. Among them, four new songs composed with Lin-Manuel Miranda, creator of the musical ‘En un barrio de Nueva York’ and who is working on the original soundtrack with Alan Menken and Howard Ashman.

The film, still without a confirmed release date, also has in its cast Jonah Hauer-King, like Prince Eric; Melissa mccarthy as Úrsula; Javier Bardem, who will play King Triton; David diggs, which will get under the skin of the crab Sebastian; Jacob tremblay like the innocent and lovable Flounder; Y Awkwafina, which will give life to Scuttle.

‘The Little Mermaid’ joins the already released Tras remakes ‘Cinderella’, ‘Beauty and the Beast’, ‘Dumbo’, ‘Aladdin’, ‘The Lion King’ and ‘Mulán’ and that of ‘Snow White’, which will star Rachel Zegler.

