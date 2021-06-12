First images of Ewan McGregor on the set of the Obi-Wan series

A few weeks after filming began on the series “Obi-Wan Kenobi” the first images of the set arrive. Moreover, they are not even images that come from the shoot itself, but rather a material taken between takes.

From yesterday’s filming in Los Angeles, these images arrive. In them we can see the actor Ewan McGregor characterized in his role as Obi-Wan Kenobi, although he wears the usual robe of the filming set to hide his outfit. Remember that not long ago, McGregor confirmed that his appearance for the series would be slightly different from what we saw in the Star Wars movies. At least, we can see Ewan McGregor’s hairstyle.

Ewan McGregor will reprise his role as the iconic Jedi from the Star Wars trilogy. The long-awaited return of the beloved actor as Obi-Wan Kenobi has been in development for years, beginning as a standalone film, in the style of “A Star Wars Story,” which was to be directed by Stephen Daldry. However, it ended up being discarded, because of the setback of “Han Solo: A Star Wars Story”, and the project was recycled as a Disney + series.

At the plot level, they have confirmed that the Obi-Wan series takes place ten years after “Episode III – Revenge of the Sith”. At the end of this one, Obi-Wan promised to take care of Anakin’s son, Luke, and to take care of the boy while he grows up with his uncles on Tatooine. At the same time, Yoda instructed Obi-Wan to continue training with his former teacher, Qui-Gon Jinn.

Via information | Just jared