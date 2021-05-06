First images of Diego Luna as Cassian Andor in the Rogue One prequel are revealed – Tomatazos

Disney Plus has promised us a large number of series belonging to the MCU, but it has done the same with the Star Wars universe. The Mandalorian – 91% was the first of many. This week Star Wars: The Bad Batch premiered – 95%, but there are many others that are being hatched for the not so distant future. One of them is Andor. This series will bring Diego Luna back in the role of the rebel captain and spy Cassian Andor. He first played this role in Rogue One: A Star Wars Story – 85%.

There hasn’t been too much information about this prequel series that will focus on this character’s youth. Last year on Investor Day they released a small preview that was actually behind the scenes with those involved. The only really relevant information is that they stated that they are treating the project as if it were a movie with various creatures and sets created especially for this project.

Some photographs of the set have been leaked courtesy of Page Six. They are the first photos we see of the Mexican actor characterized as the character on the set of the program. It must be said that he is not alone, he appears with a shoretrooper, a type of stormtrooper that appeared in that movie for the first time. In the images we can see that they are on a beach that will be created by computer. Here we leave you the first image. The others will be at the end of the note:

Diego Luna was first seen filming the ‘Star Wars’ show, ‘Andor’.

Diego Luna spotted filming ‘Star Wars’ show ‘Andor’ for the first time https://t.co/MpoRApHLey pic.twitter.com/BrUe53iSwn – Page Six (@PageSix) May 5, 2021

Like many other shows and movies, the pandemic affected this series as the actor had already revealed in an interview:

Filming is starting around the world, so slowly. We are going back, but there is no rush. For me what this pandemic brought to my attention is that there are priorities. We need to be cautious and we have to be wise about when and how we return. The how is the most important thing because if we go back to behaving as before, we will have wasted an opportunity. A great opportunity to rethink and reinvent many of the things that we thought were crucial and clearly are not.

Then again, we don’t know much about the plot as of yet, but an unofficial synopsis about the show has been circulating. It’s the only thing we have to give us an idea of ​​what this series could be about. Here we leave them:

Follow the adventures of rebel spy Cassian Andor during the formative years of the Rebellion and before the events of Rogue One: A Star Wars Story (…) The thrilling spy thriller will explore espionage-filled stories and daring missions to restore hope to a galaxy ruled by a ruthless empire

