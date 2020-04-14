Through Vanity Fair we get the first official images of ‘Dune‘, the new film version of Frank Herbert’s acclaimed novel directed by Denis Villeneuve on this occasion.

Timothe Chalamet, Rebecca Ferguson, Dave Bautista, Stellan Skarsgrd, Charlotte Rampling, Oscar Isaac, Javier Bardem, Zendaya, Josh Brolin, David Dastmalchian, Sharon Duncan-Brewster, Stephen Mckinley Henderson and Jason Momoa star in this highly anticipated Legendary Entertainment blockbuster that Warner Bros. premiere in theaters around the world known next Christmas.

The script for this is signed by Eric Roth, Jon Spaihts and Villeneuve himself, it is expected that the first installment of a new franchise will feature, among others, Hans Zimmer as composer of its soundtrack or Greig Fraser (‘Rogue One: A Story Star Wars’ ‘The Batman’) as director of photography.

