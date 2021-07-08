First images of ‘Army of Thieves’, prequel to ‘Army of the dead’

Army of the dead It has been one of the great successes of Netflix during 2021. The platform took advantage of the spotlight on Zack Snyder and managed to deliver an entertaining feature film like any other zombie. Therefore, it was inevitable that the franchise would go ahead, but not with a direct continuation, but with a prequel: Army of Thieves. Said film will be starring Ludwig Dieter, which for many was the best character in Army of the Dead.

Surprisingly, it won’t be necessary to wait too long for ‌Army of Thieves, as Netflix and Zack Snyder launched the project just after Army of the Dead ended (via Collider). Of course, Snyder, despite writing the script with Shay Hatten, will give the direction to Matthias Schweighöfer. So advanced is their filming that they have shared the first images. In them we can see Ludwig Dieter accompanied by new characters, whose interpretations are the responsibility of Nathalie Emmanuel, Ruby O. Fee, Stuart Martin and Guztavo Khanage.

If all goes according to plan, the prequel to Army of the Dead will be released in fall 2021. Obviously, in the film industry it is not usual for two films in a franchise to see the light of day during the same year. However, looking at Netflix’s ambitious strategy with regard to original content production, it should come as no surprise that the house is being thrown out the window to maintain an attractive catalog.

Now, don’t expect ‌Army of Thieves to follow the Army of the Dead line. Although both are set in the same universe, zombies will not have a fundamental role in the prequel narrative. We know that history will tell us the adventures of Ludwig Dieter and his colleagues in different parts of the world, while at the same time the first days of the viral outbreak that causes chaos in Las Vegas pass.

In fact, Netflix and Zack Snyder’s plan is to produce a second prequel to delve into the origin of the zombie disaster. However, Army of the Dead: Lost Vegas, as they have named the content, it will be a animated series. Its story is oriented to the emergence of Zeus, leader of the zombie horde and who already appeared in the main feature film. Have no doubt that the franchise is here to stay and Army of Thieves is the first step to expand its universe.

