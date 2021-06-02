First images of Andrew Garfield and Jessica Chastain in ‘the Eyes of Tammy Faye’

Through People we get the first images of ‘The Eyes of Tammy Faye‘, a Searchlight Pictures production that revolves around the real figure of Jim and Tammy Faye Bakker, roles played in fiction by Andrew Garfield and Jessica Chastain, respectively.

Michael Showalter (‘The Great Love Sickness’, ‘Search Party’) is the director of this biopic, written by Abe Sylvia (‘Nurse Jackie’, ‘Hap and Leonard’) and which is inspired by the 2000 British documentary by same title directed by Fenton Bailey and Randy Barbato.

The film traces the meteoric rise and subsequent descent into hell of this couple of Christian televangelists during the 70s and 80s. From their humble beginnings to the creation and rise of an entire empire around “The PTL Club”, the hit show of television that made them known throughout the United States and that was on the air for 15 years.

While Tammy Faye stood out for her singing skills and her support of all kinds of people, especially the LGBT community during the height of the AIDS crisis, the empire that she and her husband built fell apart after Jim left. accused of rape by Jessica Hahn, a church secretary, and found to have carried out a series of financial irregularities for which he was subsequently convicted.

Vincent D’Onofrio, Gabriel Olds, Mark Wystrach, Sam Jaeger, Chandler Head, Cherry Jones and Fredric Lehne complete the main cast of this film that Chastain herself produces with her partner at Freckle Films, Kelly Carmichael, along with Gigi Pritzker and Rachel Shane from MWM Studios.

The film will hit theaters in Spain and the United States next September, being one of the first Searchlight Pictures productions that have been directly approved and supervised by Disney.

Click on the images to enlarge