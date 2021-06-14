First images Maserati GranTurismo 2022

Maserati has unveiled the first official images of the new GranTurismo, an important model that embodies the essence of the trident brand and that will become the the first electric company to be marketed by the Italian firm with the so-called version Folgore.

After several leaks and speculations, the Italians have spread five snapshots of the new GranTurismo taken in the streets of Modena, where the brand’s headquarters are located, and also in the Maserati Innovation Lab facilities where it can be seen in motion, thus beginning the usual trickle of information until the moment of its final and complete presentation. .

Despite of strong camouflage used by the photographed unit, you can glimpse a design that wedges the lines of the previous GranTurismo with a 2 + 2 design, the colossal grille at the front with the trident as the protagonist and front optics that abandon the horizontality of previous models, powerfully resembling the more vertical ones of the new Maserati. MC20.

The Folgore version will be Maserati’s first 100% electric

Likewise, it also gives the feeling that in proportion the length of the hood has decreased, which is in line with the mechanics that it will have, among which the V8 of the previous generation would no longer be found.

So the big news will be the purely electric Folgore version, the first “zero emissions” Maserati to be marketed following the roadmap set by Stellantis towards electrification, although It will also feature four- and six-cylinder thermal thrusters, being the jewel in the crown the V6 Nettuno which has debuted in the MC20, a three-liter V6 with 630 hp and 730 Nm of torque. The access step will be borne by the two-liter 330 hp micro hybrid that Maserati premiered in the Ghibli and which will soon arrive at the Levante.

According to the brand statement, several units of the new GranTurismo are being subjected to the usual tests on the road in order to gather information for its set-up, as well as during intense days of circuit tests, so it is to be expected that from now on, even more images taken on European roads will appear.

Finally, we cannot ignore that if Maserati is developing a GranTurimo, it is more than likely that as a brand the tradition in the Italian manufacturer will not only reach the dealerships, but accompanied by the well-known GranCabrio convertible variant, of which no official information has yet transpired.