First images from the filming of the new series of ‘Star Wars’ with Diego Luna

The future of Star wars is in the series. This is confirmed by the success of The Mandalorian, confirmed by the applauded premiere of The bad consignment, and it is confirmed above all by the ambitious plan that Disney has regarding the next series in live action destined for its platform. Among them stands out Obi-Wan Kenobi but also Andor, which recently started filming in London with Diego Luna taking up the role he played in Rogue One: A Star Wars Story. Andor, in fact, constitutes a prequel to the film of Gareth edwards released in 2016, starring Cassian Andor before joining the Rebel Alliance.

Andor, developed by Tony gilroy (allegedly responsible for the reshoots that Rogue One had to experience prior to its final release), it still does not have a release date on Disney +, but it has finally revealed an image of its protagonist dressed in the work suit. Thus, we can see Luna as the mercenary on an apparently desert planet that we are far from identifying, without the company of the K2SO robot from which he was inseparable in Rogue One. This is not because the scene filmed did not have Alan TudykIt is because the charismatic droid will not appear on Andor (at least for now).

Described as a “Spy thriller”, Andor has in the cast with Stellan Skarsgård, Adria Arjona, Fiona Shaw Y Genevieve O’Reilly repeating like Mon Mothma after Revenge of the Sith and own Rogue one. On its development Luna has come to declare that “It seems that we are making a movie, but a very long one.” “The format of the series is amazing because it gives us so much time to explore this story.” assured.