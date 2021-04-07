First images and video from the filming set of The Powerpuff Girls

The filming of the series adaptation of The Powerpuff Girls in live-action format has caught us by surprise, as it would have already begun. So much so that we already have available the first filtered image of the trio of protagonists characterized by their respective characters.

The three leading actresses, Chloe Bennet, Dove Cameron and Yana Perrault, they were filming the pilot episode this Wednesday in Atlanta, being able to also see in that scene Donald Faison, who plays his creator / father, Professor Utonium. This look allows us to see the characterizations of the characters, so we have Bennet dressed in pink playing Blossom, Cameron in blue as Bubbles, and Perrault in green playing Buttercup.

Part of that filming outdoors has been captured on video and in images by TMZ. In the short scene we see how the superheroines run off, while Blossom is lifted into the air. There is not much more context to this scene.

At the moment, we are only talking about the pilot episode of this series that seems to be titled only “Powerpuff”, and it remains to be seen if it ends up receiving the green light for a whole first season. There is no release date yet.

Based on the Cartoon Network series created by Craig McCracken, the new series sees the young female superheroines as disillusioned twentysomethings who resent having lost their childhood to fighting crime, and raises a new question: Will they agree to meet now that does the world need you more than ever?

Via information | TMZ