First images and release date of ‘The Premise’, the new series by BJ Novak for Hulu

One year after FX gave the green light to B.J. Novak titled‘The Premise’, its first images and its release date are already available. As Novak himself advances on Twitter, ‘The Premise’ will debut on Hulu on September 16 with the premiere of its first two episodes.

We are talking about an intrepidly ambitious series that uses comedy to tackle the most important and unprecedented problems of our modern era. The first installment will consist of five episodes, each with a different cast and also drastically different in tone.

Regarding the cast, it includes among other actors Ben Platt, Tracee Ellis Ross, Daniel Dae Kim, Lola Kirke, Lucas Hedges, Kaitlyn Dever, Jon Bernthal, O’Shea Jackson Jr., Ed Asner, George Wallace, Boyd Holbrook, Beau Bridges, Soko, Jermaine Fowler, Ayo Edebiri, and Eric Lange.

Emmy nominee BJ Novak is the creator and executive producer of this series produced by FX Productions, with Oscar-winner John Leshert also serving as executive producer. Novak played Ryan Howard in the first eight seasons of ‘The Office’, as well as being a writer, director and producer of the Serie. It ended up leaving ship in its final season to focus on ‘The Mindy Project’, a series that ran for six seasons from 2012 to 2017.