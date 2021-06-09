First images and release date of ‘Sweet Girl’, revenge thriller with Jason Momoa

Netflix has set the release date of one of its most anticipated future projects, the action and revenge thriller, ‘Sweet girlWith a cast led by ‘Aquaman’ star Jason Momoae Isabela Merced (‘Dora and the Lost City’), the film will hit the broadcast platform on Friday, August 20, 2021.

Along with the release date, the first official images of the film have been revealed, where we see Momoa and Merced in their roles as Ray and Rachel Cooper, father and daughter. In the film, Momoa plays a husband who promises to bring justice to those responsible for his wife’s death, while also protecting his daughter.

Directed by newcomer Brian Andrew Mendoza, the film is first written by Gregg Hurwitz and Philip Eisner and later revised by Will Staples. Mendoza (as producer) and Momoa (as protagonist) previously collaborated on ‘Braven’ (2018) and on the Netflix series, ‘Frontera’.

Brad Peyton and Jeff Fierson of ASAP Entertainment are producing the film alongside Momoa, with Martin Kistler serving as executive producer. Rounding out the cast are Manuel Garcia-Rulfo, Amy Brenneman, Adria Arjona, Raza Jaffrey, Justin Bartha, Lex Scott Davis and Michael Raymond-James.