First images and release date of ‘Jolt’, with Kate Beckinsale

Amazon Studios and Millennium Media have announced that their upcoming action comedy titled ‘Jolt‘coming exclusively to Amazon Prime Video on July 23. Along with the announcement of its release date have been published the first images of the film starring Kate Beckinsale, who returns to the action genre four years after starring in ‘Underworld: Blood Wars’.

‘Jolt’ follows the story of Lindy (Beckinsale), a woman with a serious problem with managing her anger. An electrode lined vest helps her control this anger that makes her become a murderer. In this way she manages to return to normality and not be a murderer, but after the murder of the first man she has loved, Lindy decides to search for the murderer and take revenge while the police pursue her as the main suspect in the crime.

Alongside Beckinsale, the film stars Stanley Tucci, Bobby Cannavale, Laverne Cox, Jai Courtney, Ori Pfeffer and David Bradley. The film is directed by Tanya Wexler (‘Hysteria’) from a screenplay written by Scott Wascha.

Sherryl Clark and David Bernardi of Millennium Media and Les Weldon are the producers of this film which is executive produced by Avi Lerner, Trevor Short, Boaz Davidson, Jeffrey Greenstein and Jonathan Yunger of Millennium Media.