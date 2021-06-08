first images and premiere in October

We continue with news on Geekedweek and we go to another Netflix product, adaptation in addition to a comic. Is about “Locke & Key”, of which we had not really heard from for a long time and whose first season we remember premiered last year.

It is the cast after the series in charge of bringing us these news of the new season, announcing that the second season will premiere this October on the Netflix platform. Along with this, come the first images of the season, in which we can see some of the new faces of the season, such as Aaron Ashmore.

To all this, the actor Connor Jessup, who plays Tyler Locke, has confirmed on his Instagram account that the recordings of the third season of the series began yesterday. Recall that in December it was officially confirmed that the series was renewed for a third season.

At the moment, there is no official synopsis of the second season although it would be expected that one of the things that the second season will address is the origin of the keys, which was not fully revealed in the series, although it was in the comics .

The latest door is unlocked. Locke & Key Season 2 is coming this October. #GeekedWeek pic.twitter.com/fpmkpkAbK9 – Netflix Geeked (@NetflixGeeked) June 8, 2021