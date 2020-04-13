Through Vanity Fair we get the first official image of ‘Dune‘, the new film version of Frank Herbert’s acclaimed novel directed by Denis Villeneuve on this occasion.

Timothe Chalamet, Rebecca Ferguson, Dave Bautista, Stellan Skarsgrd, Charlotte Rampling, Oscar Isaac, Javier Bardem, Zendaya, Josh Brolin, David Dastmalchian and Jason Momoa star in this highly anticipated blockbuster by Legendary Entertainment that Warner Bros. will be releasing in theaters worldwide. known next Christmas.

The script for this is signed by Eric Roth, Jon Spaihts and Villeneuve himself, it is expected that the first installment of a new franchise will feature, among others, Hans Zimmer as composer of its soundtrack or Greig Fraser (‘The Batman’) as director of photography.

Below is the first official image of the film, in which we can see Timothe Chalamet characterized as the protagonist of the story, Paul Atreides. The first in a series of images that Vanity Fair will be publishing throughout this week.

In the meantime, do you want to know more?

Click on the image to enlarge