First image of the Wonder Years reboot revealed – Tomatazos

The wonderful years is one of the most popular American youth series of the eighties, where the public could identify with the protagonists or even remember their childhood stages since the same series was practically a memory of the narrator. Although over the years other series would emerge presenting a family or a group of friends such as Friends, Malcolm in the middle – 100% or The Big Bang Theory, the story of Kevin Arnold continues to mean a nostalgic hug for many people .

Now that meetings are fairly common, at some point the idea of ​​doing the same with The wonderful yearsHowever, it was the same protagonist (Fred Savage) who discarded that idea at least for television, assuring that it would break with the magic of the series. The actor stated that the show represents a moment in the life of the viewers, so a new version of the story would be better, rather than a continuity with the same characters years later.

That reboot is already becoming a reality, after the news was released in 2020 that the project was already being worked on, now Lee Daniels, executive producer, has shared the first official image where the new protagonists are seen : a middle-class African-American family from the 1960s living in Montgomery, Alabama; a particularly important place and time for a social movement.

First look at The Wonderful Years.

First look at The Wonder Years pic.twitter.com/0ERhbyZv44 – Lee Daniels (@leedanielsent) April 8, 2021

Although this reboot takes place at the same time as the original, it will be interesting how the writers will approach the issue of the civil rights struggle for African Americans, and how it can be reflected in the protagonists; although the creators have ensured that they also seek to show “wonderful years” for them facing the same type of adversity as the characters in the 80s series.

Lee Daniels He already has a career in television, as he was co-creator of the six-season series Empire. Who will take the place as showrunner, Saladin K. Patterson, worked as a writer and producer for The Big Bang Theory, Neal marlens, who was co-creator of The wonderful years is the creative advisor and who will play Kevin Arnold (Savage) is an executive producer and is currently directing the pilot episode.

Fred savage has officially passed the courier as the protagonist to the young man Elisha williams, whose character will be named Dean, Dulé Hill will be the father, Saycon Sengbloh will take the role of the mother, Laura Kariuki will be the older sister, and the narrator and adult version of the protagonist will be Don Cheadle, recognized for giving life to Jim Rhodes (War Machine) in the films of Hombre de Hierro Y The Avengers.

The 1988 series aired for six seasons on the ABC television network, which won the Golden Globe for Best Musical or Comedy TV Series in 1989 and 1990, while Fred savage won the award for Best Actor in a TV Series in the same installments in 1990 and 1991.