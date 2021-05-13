First image of the spin-off series of ‘Monsters SA’

July 2 arrives on the Disney platform

Disney + has revealed the first image of its ‘Monsters Inc.’ spin-off series, and it looks so colorful and very much in the vein of its predecessors. IGN was the means to give the exclusive image that shows five new characters within the world that we already met in 2001 with the first film. These creatures, each of their father and mother, are found in what we recognize as the central of scares. They are standing by a desk with Tylor’s name on it.

Thanks to an earlier preview, the names of the cast are known. The tall purple monster is Tylor Tuskmon, voiced in the original version of Ben feldman. The one with the big belly and only one eye is Fritz (Henry winkler), while the tall and fluffy character is Val Little (Mindy kaling). Cutter, with the voice of Alanna Ubach, is the laughter floor worker, while the four-eyed monster is Duncan (Lucas neff).

Bonnie hunt will once again put his voice to the instructor, Mrs. Flint, while it is rumored that John ratzenberger reprises his role as the Abominable Snowman. Jennifer Tilly He will also return as Mike Wazowski’s love interest from the original film, Celia.

This is the official synopsis of the new series: “‘Monsters At Work’ takes place the day after the power station began harvesting the laughter of children to fuel the city of Monstropolis thanks to Mike and Sulley’s discovery that Laughter generates ten times more energy than screams. The plot follows the story of Tylor Tuskmon, a young and enthusiastic monster who graduated at the top of his class from Monsters University and always dreamed of becoming an eater until he got a job Monsters, Incorporated, and discovers that the fear is over and the laughter has just come in. After Tylor is temporarily reassigned to the Monsters, Inc. Facilities Team (MIFT), he must work alongside a group of misfit mechanics while set on becoming a joker. “

‘Monsters at Work’ is coming to Disney + On July 2.

