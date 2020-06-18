There are series that pass without pain or glory on television, others that succeed but are quickly forgotten and others that, in addition to succeeding, linger in the memory of viewers many years later. In an increasingly prolific panorama in which it is increasingly difficult to excel, that the audience continues to acclaim ‘Physics or Chemistry’ is quite an achievement for the adolescent fiction that Antena 3 aired between 2008 and 2011. Its protagonists are aware of the phenomenon that they continue to provoke and, from time to time, delight fans with small reunions.

Angy Fernández, Andrea Duro, Adam Jezierski and Maxi Iglesias have been the last to share an image on social networks of their post-confinement reunion. « Back to the origins », writes Andrea Duro in his profile, indicating that they are more prepared than ever to resume their roles as Paula, Yoli, Gorka and Cabano, respectively.

Reunion of ‘Physics or Chemistry’ with Angy, Andrea Duro, Adam Jezierski and Maxi IglesiasInstagram

Although it is not the first time that several ‘FoQ’ actors have starred in a reunion, this time it is especially eloquent because the sequel to the series is underway. Maxi Iglesias himself has been in charge of confirming it in different interviews offered in recent weeks. « We are all very fond of the project and there is a common desire to do it well, to take care of the project and treat it with respect.« , he declared in May to Risbel Magazine. In the same interview, he admitted that he wanted if he was » very far from my image then, « since it had cost him a lot to stop associating himself with the character of Cabano.

Filming has not started

The filming of the sequel to ‘Physics or Chemistry’ has not yet started, as FormulaTV has confirmed, so the image of this last reunion corresponds to an afternoon among friends on their own and not a work day. However, it is a first approach to a project in which the entire team is aware of the interest it generates.

« I know very well that Amazon Prime Video, which is where it is now, is having many reproductions, » Iglesias said in another recent interview, in this case for Hola magazine. Still without revealing more details of the sequel, he assured that « in principle, things are going forward« Although the chain’s plans are unknown, in 2021 they will be fulfilled ten years from the end of the fiction. What better date than this anniversary?